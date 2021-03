BRD Calls Shareholders To Approve Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield

BRD Calls Shareholders To Approve Gross Dividend Of RON0.0749/Share, At 0.5% Yield. BRD Soc Gen, the third largest lender in Romania, after Banca Transilvania and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), has summoned its shareholders to discuss, among others, a proposition to distribute the net profit for 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]