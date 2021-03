Romania's Public Debt Hit 47.8% Of GDP End-Jan 2021, At RON503.6B

Romania's public debt reached RON503.6 billion at the end of January 2021, accounting for 47.8% of the gross domestic product (GDP), and exceeding for the first time the RON500 billion threshold, finance ministry data showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]