Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Drop 39.5% YoY In Jan-Feb 2021

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Drop 39.5% YoY In Jan-Feb 2021. New car registrations in Romania fell by 39.5% in January-February 2021, to 12,901 units, placing the country 14th in the European Union, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed