Metro Cash & Carry Set To Grow LaDoiPasi Franchise Store Chain Up To 2,000 Units In Three Years. Germany’s Metro no longer wants to open own stores, but is set to rather expand the franchised LaDoiPasi store chain. Currently, the store chain consists of over 1,400 units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]