Constanta: 'Sea Shield 21'-NATO multinational training exercise with thousands of troops, led by Romanian Navy

Constanta: 'Sea Shield 21'-NATO multinational training exercise with thousands of troops, led by Romanian Navy. More than 2,400 troops from eight states, 18 warships and 10 aircraft participate, between March 19 and 29, in "Sea Shield 21" - the largest and most complex NATO multinational exercise organized by the Romanian Naval Forces, in 2021, in the Black Sea area. The General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informed, on Wednesday, through a press release, that the training activities are led by the Fleet Command, the participating forces being from Bulgaria, Greece, Holland, Poland, Romania, Spain, United States of America And Turkey. NATO's Allied Maritime Command participates with the permanent naval group SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group), which also includes the "Queen Mary" frigate. The main objective of the multinational exercise "Sea Shield 21" is to verify and strengthen the level of interoperability and cooperation between the Romanian Naval Forces and other categories of forces in the Romanian Army, various structures subordinated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other NATO naval forces. Foreign military ships will dock in the port of Constanta, according to a plan, between March 17-19, for a stopover to restore combat capability and to prepare the last organizational details. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]