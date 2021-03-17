Gov't to approve integration of Medical-Military Scientific Research Centre within "Cantacuzino" Institute

Gov't to approve integration of Medical-Military Scientific Research Centre within "Cantacuzino" Institute. The Government is to approve in Wednesday's meeting, by a decision, the integration within the "Cantacuzino" National Research Institute of the Medical-Military Scientific Research Centre and the taking over of the specific objectives held by it. "The crisis generated by the appearance of the pandemic with the SARS-CoV2 virus that Romania, together with the whole world, has been facing, imposes the acceleration of the implementation process of NATO specific requirements, resulting in the need to establish a single pole of medical-military scientific research by integration of the Medical-Military Scientific Research Centre within the 'Cantacuzino' National Research Institute and taking over the specific objectives held by it. The project aims to establish the specific activities that will be carried out by the Cantacuzino Institute after taking over and integrating the centre, as well as establishing the maximum of positions and its organizational chart," shows the substantiation note of the draft normative act. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]