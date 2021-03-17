PSD’s simple motion against Economy Minister defeated in the Senate. Nasui: I have not destabilized any economy



PSD’s simple motion against Economy Minister defeated in the Senate. Nasui: I have not destabilized any economy.

The Senate rejected today by a vote of 55 to 72 and one abstention the simple motion against Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui, titled “Romania in agony, with Nasui at Economy”. The 41 Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators who signed the motion demanded the “immediate” dismissal of Economy Minister (...)