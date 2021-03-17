John Maxwell comes to Cluj to help Romanian entrepreneurs adapt their business in a pandemic



John Maxwell comes to Cluj to help Romanian entrepreneurs adapt their business in a pandemic.

John Maxwell, one of the most well- known leadership experts in the world, is returning to Romania. The event entitled „Leading From the Heart” will take place at the Multipurpose Hall BT Arena in Cluj, on Saturday 5th June 2021, starting at 9:00. The main theme of the conference is... The post (...)