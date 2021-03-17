Ambassador McGarry’s message on Saint Patrick’s Day 2021: The past year has highlighted to people in Ireland and all around Europe just how interconnected we are in our common future



A chairde, every year Irish people and friends of Ireland come together on St Patrick’s Day to celebrate our culture and the common love that we share for our small Atlantic island home. The day is usually marked by parades in major cities around the world, by parties and gatherings... The post (...)