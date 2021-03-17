More than 9,000 people have been supported by the Fund for the Elderly during the pandemic by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation



9,061 elderly supported during one year of the pandemic by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation and its partners The main needs of the elderly during this period have been material aid and up-to-date information about community services 365,000 Euros invested in aid actions for seniors, (...)