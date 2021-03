Raiffeisen Bank Profit Drops 17% in 2020, to RON644M

Lender Raiffeisen Bank, the local division of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank Group, reported a a net profit of RON644 million for 2020, 17% lower than in 2019, under the impact of the pandemic and a conservative loan provisioning policy.