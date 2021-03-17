 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2021

ANM: Code Orange of snowfall and snowstorm in 13 counties
Mar 17, 2021

ANM: Code Orange of snowfall and snowstorm in 13 counties.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) on Wednesday issued a series of Code Yellow and Code Orange alerts of snowfall and blizzard in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, respectively a bad weather information targeting the entire country, which will take effect on Thursday morning. According to the forecast, on Wednesday, between 10:00 am and 11:00 pm, a Code Orange of sustained wind intensifications, heavy snowfalls and strong blizzard in the area of the Southern and Curvature Carpathians will be valid. It will continue to snow heavily in these areas, and the wind will have sustained intensifications, with gusts of over 90-110 km/h, especially at altitudes of over 1,500 metres, where there will be strong blizzards, banks of snow and visibility will decrease below 50 metres. Also, a Code Yellow warning will be in force between March 17, 10:00 am - March 18, 6:00 am, when precipitations will be reported in mountainous and sub-mountainous areas, as well as in most of Moldova and locally in Transylvania and precipitation will reach 15 - 25 l/sqm and, locally, 30 l/sqm. It will snow in the mountains, in Transylvania and in the west and north of Moldova, so that the newly deposited snow layer will be consistent, and the rest will be mostly rain. Locally, the wind will blow with 55 - 65 km/h, and in the mountain area, at over 1,500 metres altitude, it will temporarily blow hard, with gusts of 70 - 90 km/h, blowing the snow and causing the visibility to decrease. In addition, in shorter time intervals, wind intensifications will be seen in Banat, Crisana, southwest of Oltenia and northeast of Muntenia, with speeds generally of 50-60 km/h. According to meteorologists, another Code Yellow of bad weather will enter into force on Thursday morning, at 6:00 am, until Saturday, 10:00 am, targeting quantitatively significant snow in the mountain area and significant increase in snow cover. Locally, quantities of water will accumulate that will exceed 15 - 20 l/sqm and on small areas even 25 l/sqm, especially in the mountain area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica, EN: author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Speaker Ludovic Orban: PNRR - a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban notes that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is the tool for the speedy recovery of the economy and for increasing the quality of life of the Romanians, while Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announces that the PNRR will be put up for (...)

Anticorruption policemen to be trained by FBI Police officers from the Anticorruption Directorate General (DGA) will be trained in the field of fighting corruption by FBI agents, in two webinars to be attended by specialists from Slovenia, Kosovo and the Republic of Moldova. According to a statement from the DGA sent to AGERPRES on (...)

OMV Petrom Seeks to Pay 136% of 2020 Profit as Dividends OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the biggest energy company in South-Eastern Europe and the biggest issuer on the Bucharest capital market by value, has summoned shareholders on April 27 to approve the distribution of dividends from the company's 2020 (...)

Iohannis: We have agreed upon National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania's development major chance President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was agreed upon, stressing that the 30 billion euros represent a chance for Romania's development and the implementation of delayed reforms for so many years. "We have agreed, at the meeting with (...)

President Iohannis: We have agreed upon National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania's development major chance President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was agreed upon, stressing that the 30 billion euros represent a chance for Romania’s development and the implementation of delayed reforms for so many years. “We have agreed, at the meeting with the (...)

LabMinTurcan: People who cumulate pension with salary, to opt for one of rights within 30 days Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan declared that the draft normative act regarding the possibility of people who meet the retirement conditions to continue working was adopted in first reading. "There are some specific regulations for the public sector, namely: when a person opts to extend (...)

EC's Vera Jourova: Observance of rule of law, key element for successful approach in EU Observance of the rule of law is a key-element for a successful approach by Member States within the European Union, Vera Jourova, Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Values and Transparency, said on Wednesday at a debate on the Rule of Law Report 2020, with (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |