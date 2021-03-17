Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule

Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule. Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would start operations from the Romanian cities of Suceava and Sibiu, with two routes from each airport flying twice per week as part of the company’s Summer 2021 schedule. From Sibiu, the airline will operate two weekly flights to Venice Treviso (from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]