Romania sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year

Romania sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year. Romania reported 6,186 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily rise registered so far this year and a new record of the last three months, according to Hotnews.ro. Wednesday's daily count is also slightly higher than the one reported the day before - 6,118 new cases in 24 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]