Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic

Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. Romania’s tourism sector lost RON 5.72 bln (EUR 1.17 bln) in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have kept foreign tourists away from the country. The number of foreign tourists who visited Romania dropped by 83% in 2020 compared to 2019, to just 452,000. Romania thus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]