TBI Bank further strengthens its presence in Europe by entering the Lithuanian market. TBI Bank, the fastest growing phygital lender in South-Eastern European region, with core markets in Bulgaria, Romania, and banking operations in Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Poland, now enters the Lithuanian market. The move is in line with the Bank’s overall business strategy through which it (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]