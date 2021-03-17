The MIRO office building, developed by Speedwell, obtains highest level of WELL Building Standard in Romania

The MIRO office building, developed by Speedwell, obtains highest level of WELL Building Standard in Romania. MIRO is the first project certified under WELL v2, the newest version of WELL Health & Safety certification method WELL v2 is considered the most rigorous framework for advancing health and well-being around the world The consultant that coordinated the certification process was BuildGreen, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]