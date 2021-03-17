President Iohannis: We have agreed upon National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania’s development major chance

President Iohannis: We have agreed upon National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania’s development major chance. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was agreed upon, stressing that the 30 billion euros represent a chance for Romania’s development and the implementation of delayed reforms for so many years. “We have agreed, at the meeting with the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]