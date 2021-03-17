Bucharest officials participate in video-conference with the Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Jourova. Deputy PM Barna : Ending CVM monitoring depends on Romania alone



Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Wednesday discussed with European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, focusing mainly on the future Rule of law Report on Romania and Romania’s progress towards closing the process of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). “Both parties share the (...)