Speaker Ludovic Orban: PNRR - a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development. Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban notes that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is the tool for the speedy recovery of the economy and for increasing the quality of life of the Romanians, while Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announces that the PNRR will be put up for public debate on Thursday and is slated for the government's approval next week. "Romania has a unique chance for development through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and I am glad that, in consultation with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, we have reached a coalition agreement on this document. The PNRR is a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development. We can use the 30 billion euros made available to Romania as efficiently as possible, for investments and reform in infrastructure, education, healthcare, environment, digitization, also in the field of water management, for the irrigation system, green energy. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is the tool for the speedy recovery of the economy and for increasing the quality of life of the Romanians," Orban wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor points out that the government will adopt the PNRR next week and that the 30 billion euros earmarked for Romania in the next six years represent a "huge opportunity". "This plan was created by the European Union to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic and to place the member states on a path of economic growth. Romania has finished elaborating this plan, it was discussed inside the coalition, the government will launch it in public debate tomorrow and it will be approved next week, after which negotiations with the European Commission can begin. Romania will have 30 billion euros at its disposal in the next six years, which is a huge opportunity!," the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) wrote on Facebook. He also emphasizes that this plan makes investments possible and is a driver for economic growth. "We are substantially improving education, we develop the health system, and investing in large-scale infrastructure. We will be able to start more afforestation and waste management projects, which will improve the people's quality of life. We also made sure that small towns benefit from separate funding under this plan, because so far they've had only few opportunities to access European funds. We must strive for simple rules and little bureaucracy in implementation. UDMR will do everything in this regard!," Kelemen Hunor wrote. President Klaus Iohannis had today a working meeting at the Cotroceni Palace on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Ministers Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor and Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]