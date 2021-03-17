 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2021

Speaker Ludovic Orban: PNRR - a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development
Mar 17, 2021

Speaker Ludovic Orban: PNRR - a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development.

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban notes that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is the tool for the speedy recovery of the economy and for increasing the quality of life of the Romanians, while Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor announces that the PNRR will be put up for public debate on Thursday and is slated for the government's approval next week. "Romania has a unique chance for development through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and I am glad that, in consultation with the President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, we have reached a coalition agreement on this document. The PNRR is a genuine Marshall Plan furthering Romania's development. We can use the 30 billion euros made available to Romania as efficiently as possible, for investments and reform in infrastructure, education, healthcare, environment, digitization, also in the field of water management, for the irrigation system, green energy. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan is the tool for the speedy recovery of the economy and for increasing the quality of life of the Romanians," Orban wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor points out that the government will adopt the PNRR next week and that the 30 billion euros earmarked for Romania in the next six years represent a "huge opportunity". "This plan was created by the European Union to mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic and to place the member states on a path of economic growth. Romania has finished elaborating this plan, it was discussed inside the coalition, the government will launch it in public debate tomorrow and it will be approved next week, after which negotiations with the European Commission can begin. Romania will have 30 billion euros at its disposal in the next six years, which is a huge opportunity!," the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) wrote on Facebook. He also emphasizes that this plan makes investments possible and is a driver for economic growth. "We are substantially improving education, we develop the health system, and investing in large-scale infrastructure. We will be able to start more afforestation and waste management projects, which will improve the people's quality of life. We also made sure that small towns benefit from separate funding under this plan, because so far they've had only few opportunities to access European funds. We must strive for simple rules and little bureaucracy in implementation. UDMR will do everything in this regard!," Kelemen Hunor wrote. President Klaus Iohannis had today a working meeting at the Cotroceni Palace on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Ministers Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor and Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Recovery and Resilience Plan, second test of this ruling coalition, enters public debate The Government discussed during Friday's sitting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be subjected to public debate, declared Prime Minister Florin Citu. According to the Prime Minister, after the state budget, PNRR was "the second test" of the government (...)

ForMin Aurescu: We have planned a profound renewal of the diplomatic corps, zero tolerance for not respecting norms The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said, in an interview for AGERPRES, that within the next two years he has planned “a profound renewal” of the diplomatic and consular corps and announces a “zero tolerance” regarding not respecting interaction conduct with the Romanian citizens. (...)

PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, the EC saying that it supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at (...)

Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie goes on sale at local auction A painting by contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark’s Spring Auction on March 23 for the starting price of EUR 100,000. The painting, named Energia, is the largest work signed by Ghenie put up for sale in Romania so far. It imagines an astral world, born of its own (...)

GCS: 5,593 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours following over 38.000 tests nationwide A total of 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 38,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says. As of Friday, 886,752 (...)

MAM Bricolaj Seeks to Raise Capital Offering Free Shares MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, seeks to offer four free shares for each share owned to raise its share capital by RON677,200 from its 2020 profit.

New expedition in the Himalayas: Romanian climber wants to open new route to Dhaulagiri Peak Horia Colibasanu, the top Romanian mountaineer who has successfully climbed eight peaks over 8,000 meters, has left for a new expedition in Nepal, Himalaya, where he plans to continue the ambitious project started in 2019: opening a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m). Besides (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |