Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 17% lower profit in 2020

Raiffeisen Bank Romania posts 17% lower profit in 2020. Austrian group Raiffeisen's Romanian subsidiary recorded a 17% decline in net profit in 2020 compared to 2019, to RON 644 million (EUR 132 mln). With a loans-to-deposits ratio close to the market's average (66%), the bank managed to achieve a return on equity (ROE) ratio well above average - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]