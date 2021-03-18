RO steel mill Liberty Galati not touched yet by owner’s financial problems

RO steel mill Liberty Galati not touched yet by owner’s financial problems. Liberty Galati, Romania's biggest steel producer, says its operations are not yet touched by the credit crunch faced by its owner - GFG Alliance. "We have enough working capital. The high steel prices are helpful," the company's officials said. British group GFG Alliance, controlled by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]