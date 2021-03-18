Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020

Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020. The factoring market in Romania reached the level of EUR 5 billion in 2020, matching the performance recorded in 2019 after robust growth in previous years, according to a study by the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF). "Given the completely extraordinary economic context of 2020, we (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]