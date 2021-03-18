|
|
|
Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020
Mar 18, 2021
Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020.
The factoring market in Romania reached the level of EUR 5 billion in 2020, matching the performance recorded in 2019 after robust growth in previous years, according to a study by the Romanian Factoring Association (ARF). "Given the completely extraordinary economic context of 2020, we (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Recovery and Resilience Plan, second test of this ruling coalition, enters public debate
The Government discussed during Friday's sitting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be subjected to public debate, declared Prime Minister Florin Citu.
According to the Prime Minister, after the state budget, PNRR was "the second test" of the government (...)
ForMin Aurescu: We have planned a profound renewal of the diplomatic corps, zero tolerance for not respecting norms
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said, in an interview for AGERPRES, that within the next two years he has planned “a profound renewal” of the diplomatic and consular corps and announces a “zero tolerance” regarding not respecting interaction conduct with the Romanian citizens. (...)
PM Citu: European Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of this year
Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, the EC saying that it supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at (...)
Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie goes on sale at local auction
A painting by contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie will go on sale at Artmark’s Spring Auction on March 23 for the starting price of EUR 100,000. The painting, named Energia, is the largest work signed by Ghenie put up for sale in Romania so far. It imagines an astral world, born of its own (...)
GCS: 5,593 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours following over 38.000 tests nationwide
A total of 5,593 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 38,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS says. As of Friday, 886,752 (...)
MAM Bricolaj Seeks to Raise Capital Offering Free Shares
MAM Bricolaj (MAM.RO), a supplier of materials and furniture accessories, held by the Gavan family, seeks to offer four free shares for each share owned to raise its share capital by RON677,200 from its 2020 profit.
New expedition in the Himalayas: Romanian climber wants to open new route to Dhaulagiri Peak
Horia Colibasanu, the top Romanian mountaineer who has successfully climbed eight peaks over 8,000 meters, has left for a new expedition in Nepal, Himalaya, where he plans to continue the ambitious project started in 2019: opening a new route to the top of Dhaulagiri (8,167 m). Besides (...)
|