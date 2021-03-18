Romania’s public debt rises by another EUR 1 bln in January

Romania's Government debt increased by over RON 5 billion (EUR 1 bln) in January, to RON 503.6 bln (EUR 103.4 bln) at the end of the month. The debt to GDP ratio edged up by another 0.5pp to 47.8% at the end of January, as reported by the Finance Ministry based on ESA methodology, namely for