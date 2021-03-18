Volkswagen “regrets” removing Romania from Europe map in Power Day presentation

Volkswagen “regrets” removing Romania from Europe map in Power Day presentation. German carmaker Volkswagen presented its electric mobility plans on Tuesday, March 16, using a map of Europe from which Romania was obviously cut out. The gaffe sparked outrage as well as many ironic comments in local social media. On Wednesday, Volkswagen issued a statement on its Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]