RO oil and gas group OMV Petrom confirms it will pay the same dividend as last year



Romania’s leading oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) will pay a gross dividend of RON 0.031 per share from last year’s net profit and from reported profits from previous years. The dividend yield is 7.6% at Wednesday’s closing price of RON 0.407 per share. The total value of dividends is RON 1.75 (...)