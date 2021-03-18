Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania

Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania. Swedish group Holmbergs plans to increase by over 50% the production capacity of Te-Rox Prod, a Romanian producer of child safety belts, covers, and car seats, which it bought at the end of last year from local entrepreneur Doina Cepalis, Profit.ro reported. Te-Rox Prod operates three (...)