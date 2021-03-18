eMAG Reaches Total Investments Of Over EUR150M In Joita Locality, Near Bucharest

eMAG Reaches Total Investments Of Over EUR150M In Joita Locality, Near Bucharest. Online retailer eMAG reached total investments of nearly EUR155 million in Joita locality, Giurgiu County, along with its project that targets the construction of a logistic hub of 130,000 sqm designed to host some 1,000 companies that sell via the retailer’s marketplace, part of an industrial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]