Colliers: Over 80% Of New Sales Spaces In 2021 Will Be Retail Parks, Including Smaller Shopping Centers.

Real estate developers delivered some 142,400 square meters of new modern retail spaces in 2020, little over half of the estimates before the Covid-19 pandemic, of approximately 250,000 sqm, because the pandemic triggered delays in construction and lease activities and prompted companies to (...)