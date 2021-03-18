EY survey: Finance leaders rethink roles and responsibilities as new operating reality sets in

EY survey: Finance leaders rethink roles and responsibilities as new operating reality sets in. 53% of finance leaders surveyed say more than half of current tasks could be automated over the next three years 54% think it is likely that blockchain-based systems will underpin finance 63% have concerns about the risks of using artificial intelligence in finance and reporting Disruption