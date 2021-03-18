Covid-19: County teams sent to support Bucharest branch of emergency rescue service SMURD

Fifteen teams of the emergency rescue service SMURD working in various counties were sent to support the Bucharest service in handling requests involving Covid-19 patients, radio station EuropaFM reported. The teams will help SMURD Bucharest in transporting the doctors who test patients for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]