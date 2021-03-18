SIF Oltenia Proposes Shareholders Two Distribution Variants Of RON52.2M Net Profit For 2020

SIF Oltenia Proposes Shareholders Two Distribution Variants Of RON52.2M Net Profit For 2020. The Board of Directors of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has summoned shareholders on April 28, 2021 to vote on how to distribute the net profit for 2020, in the amount of RON52.2 million, per the summoning note. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]