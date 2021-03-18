Impact Developer&Contractor Set To Raise Share Capital By RON131M; Targets Bond Issue Of EUR100M Tops

Impact Developer&Contractor Set To Raise Share Capital By RON131M; Targets Bond Issue Of EUR100M Tops. Impact Developer&Contractor wants to increase its share capital by RON131 million, by incorporating the capital premiums amounting to RON69 million and the result carried forward from 2020 amounting to RON61 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]