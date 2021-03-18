Asirom VIG 2020 Gross Underwritings Up 16% YoY To RON633M

Asirom VIG 2020 Gross Underwritings Up 16% YoY To RON633M. Asirom VIG on Thursday said it registered revenue from gross underwritten premiums of RON633 million in 2020, up 16% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]