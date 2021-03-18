GCS: 6,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2; over 38,000 tests in 24h

GCS: 6,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2; over 38,000 tests in 24h. A number of 6,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, as a result of over 38,000 tests processed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Wednesday, 881,159 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 794,950 were declared cured. A number of 6,417,364 RT-PCR tests and 474,239 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide to date. In the last 24 hours, 27,564 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,978 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,586 on request) and 10,821 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who had previously tested positive, 1,056 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]