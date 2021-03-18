GCS: 6.174 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours following 38.000 tests nationwide



A number of 6,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, as a result of over 38,000 tests processed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted (...)