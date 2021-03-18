Genesis Property: A year into the pandemic, almost 55% of employees are working partially or exclusively from the office



4 in 10 say they are satisfied with their current way of working About 55% of employees who responded to a survey initiated by Genesis Property say they are working partially (17.3%) or exclusively (37.4%) from the company’s headquarters. Almost 41% of respondents are satisfied with their (...)