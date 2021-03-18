Romania To Get EUR809M EIB Support for COVID-19 Resilience, Education, Energy, Private Investment

Romania To Get EUR809M EIB Support for COVID-19 Resilience, Education, Energy, Private Investment. Higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from more than EUR809 million of new financing from the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund, EIB said in a press release (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]