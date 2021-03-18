Romania Rejects All Bids for Oct 2030 Bonds on Low Demand

Romania Rejects All Bids for Oct 2030 Bonds on Low Demand. Romania's finance ministry on Thursday rejected all bids at a tender for bonds maturing in October 2030, where it planned to raise 400 million lei (EUR81.8 million), as interest for the issue was very low, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]