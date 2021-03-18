ACAROM: Romania Car Production Drops 18% YoY To 39,348 Units In February 2021

ACAROM: Romania Car Production Drops 18% YoY To 39,348 Units In February 2021. Romania manufactured 39,348 vehicles in February 2021, 18.09% fewer compared with 48,038 units produced in February 2020, data from the country's carmakers association ACAROM showed Thursday Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]