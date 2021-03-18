EduMin Cimpeanu: Almost 50% of teachers vaccinated against COVID until Tuesday

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu informed on Thursday that, until March 16, a number of 135,000 (38%) education employees were vaccinated against COVID, the percentage of immunized teachers being almost 50%. "As of Tuesday, we had 135,000 vaccinated education employees. That is over 38%. If we (...)