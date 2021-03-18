Antibiotice Iasi Seeks to Distribute RON2.2M as Dividends

Antibiotice Iasi Seeks to Distribute RON2.2M as Dividends. Romanian state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest pharmaceutical producer in Romania, plans to distribute RON2.2 million as dividends from its 2020 profit of RON26 million profit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]