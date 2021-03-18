VIG's Omniasig Posts 5% Growth in Underwritings in 2020, to RON1.5B

VIG's Omniasig Posts 5% Growth in Underwritings in 2020, to RON1.5B. Omniasig, the biggest local insurance company owned by Austria's Insurer Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), reported gross underwritings of RON1.5 billion in 2020, up 5% compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]