Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 51,925 people - immunized within last 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 51,925 people - immunized within last 24 hours. The national committee for vaccinating against COVID (CNCAV) informs that within the last 24 hours there were 51,925 vaccine doses administered, of which 38,613 - Pfizer, 6,369 - Moderna and 6,943 - AstraZeneca, according to the data published by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry. CNCAV shows that 43,111 people were vaccinated with the first shot, and the second shot was received by 8,814 people. Until now, since the debut of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there were 2,376,330 doses administered to a number of 1,615,576 people, among which 854,822 with one shot, and 760,754 people with the second shot. In the last 24 hours there were 198 adverse reactions registered, 10 local types and 188 general types. Since the beginning of the immunization, there were 8,027 adverse reactions registered for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. According to the quoted source, 90 adverse reactions are being investigated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]