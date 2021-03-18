House Law Committee issues favorable report on bill dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes

House Law Committee issues favorable report on bill dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes. The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes. The vote on the bill was 17 to 11.AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]