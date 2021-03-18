Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand. President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Razvan Burleanu told a press conference held today at the end of the meeting of the FRF Executive Committee that the authorities are not considering a scenario where, because of the pandemic, the EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Bucharest should be played to an empty stadium; Burleanu said that there is a consensus at the government level for a 25 percent occupancy of the venue at the National Arena stadium. "The 'no-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 doesn't stand. Two weeks ago, an inter-ministerial committee meeting reached a consensus at governmental level for the EURO 2020 matches in Bucharest to be played with the stadium filled to at least 25 percent of capacity. For the case the pandemic takes an undesired turn, we are also considering a screening before the public enters the stadium, ie a quick test for the spectators," he said. Burleanu mentioned that FRF is ready at any moment to test the return of the spectators in the stands. "We are prepared to organize at any time a test match in the domestic competitions to prove to the government authorities that the presence of spectators at a stadium in Romania, up to a certain limit, does not pose any risk to their health and safety," the FRF president explained. Sports competitions in Romania, which were suspended at the beginning of March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, were subsequently resumed without the access of the spectators, according to the restrictions imposed by the authorities. Bucharest was designated to host four matches of the European Football Championship on its National Arena. Initially scheduled for 2020, the competition was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. EURO 2020, set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship, will take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021 in 12 cities: Bucharest (Romania), Baku (Azerbaijan), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (England), Munich (Germany), Budapest (Hungary), Rome (Italy), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), St. Petersburg (Russia), Glasgow (Scotland), Bilbao (Spain). Bucharest will host three Group C matches and one in the round of 16. The Bucharest National Arena will be the venue for Group C matches Austria - North Macedonia (June 13, 19:00), Ukraine - North Macedonia (June 17, 16:00), Ukraine - Austria (June 21, 19:00), as well as for the round of 16 match that will oppose the winner of Group F and the team ranked third in one of groups A, B or C (June 28, 22:00).