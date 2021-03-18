 
Romaniapress.com

March 18, 2021

Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand
Mar 18, 2021

Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand.

President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Razvan Burleanu told a press conference held today at the end of the meeting of the FRF Executive Committee that the authorities are not considering a scenario where, because of the pandemic, the EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Bucharest should be played to an empty stadium; Burleanu said that there is a consensus at the government level for a 25 percent occupancy of the venue at the National Arena stadium. "The 'no-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 doesn't stand. Two weeks ago, an inter-ministerial committee meeting reached a consensus at governmental level for the EURO 2020 matches in Bucharest to be played with the stadium filled to at least 25 percent of capacity. For the case the pandemic takes an undesired turn, we are also considering a screening before the public enters the stadium, ie a quick test for the spectators," he said. Burleanu mentioned that FRF is ready at any moment to test the return of the spectators in the stands. "We are prepared to organize at any time a test match in the domestic competitions to prove to the government authorities that the presence of spectators at a stadium in Romania, up to a certain limit, does not pose any risk to their health and safety," the FRF president explained. Sports competitions in Romania, which were suspended at the beginning of March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, were subsequently resumed without the access of the spectators, according to the restrictions imposed by the authorities. Bucharest was designated to host four matches of the European Football Championship on its National Arena. Initially scheduled for 2020, the competition was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. EURO 2020, set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the first European Championship, will take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021 in 12 cities: Bucharest (Romania), Baku (Azerbaijan), Copenhagen (Denmark), London (England), Munich (Germany), Budapest (Hungary), Rome (Italy), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), St. Petersburg (Russia), Glasgow (Scotland), Bilbao (Spain). Bucharest will host three Group C matches and one in the round of 16. The Bucharest National Arena will be the venue for Group C matches Austria - North Macedonia (June 13, 19:00), Ukraine - North Macedonia (June 17, 16:00), Ukraine - Austria (June 21, 19:00), as well as for the round of 16 match that will oppose the winner of Group F and the team ranked third in one of groups A, B or C (June 28, 22:00). AGERPRES (RO - author: author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu attends Coalition for the Sahel meeting, highlights Romanian participation in training efforts Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu addressed on Romania's behalf today's ministerial meeting of the International Coalition for the Sahel, highlighting in this context the participation of Romanian experts in EU military and civilian training missions in the region. The Romanian chief diplomat (...)

Authorities reverse suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856 The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announced Friday the decision to cancel the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine batch ABV 2856. "Following today's meeting, which was attended by representatives of CNCAV, the Health Ministry, the National Public Health (...)

PM Citu on bill dismantling SIIJ: We'll attempt a change in the Senate Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday at the end of the government meeting that he further wants the bill on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) to clear Parliament in a form close to the one approved by the government and that a change to this (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Euroatlantic Resilience Centre will be in the service of both NATO allies and EU states Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told AGERPRES in an interview that the Euroatlantic Resilience Centre is an extremely important project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he wants completed this year. "Works are already in an advanced stage on a Government Decision (...)

Minister Nasui: Romanian state to issue certificates for vaccinated Romanians who wish to travel to Greece The Romanian state will issue certificates for Romanians who had their COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel as tourists, documents which will be recognized by Greece, declared on Friday, the minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui (photo), at the end of the meeting (...)

PM Citu: National Recovery and Resilience Plan enters public debate, it is the second test of the government coalition The Government discussed during Friday’s sitting the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which will be subjected to public debate, declared Prime Minister Florin Citu. According to the Prime Minister, after the state budget, PNRR was “the second test” of the government coalition, which (...)

Colliers: The pandemic validated the rise of the thesis - one town, one retail park, a theme likely to last the first part of this decade With a total modern retail stock of around 4 million square meters, the Romanian retail segment saw one of its toughest years in 2020 since the financial recession back in 2009-2010. However, money continued to flow in the economy and non-food retail sales saw a fast V-shaped recovery although (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |