Romania’s automobile production down 15% in Jan-Feb

Romania’s automobile production down 15% in Jan-Feb. The two Romanian car plants - Renault's Dacia and Ford - produced 77,173 units in the first two months of the year, 15% fewer than in the same period of 2020, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Dacia's production decreased by more than 20%, while Ford (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]