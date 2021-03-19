RO preventive medicine platform SanoPass seeks another EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink

RO preventive medicine platform SanoPass seeks another EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink. SanoPass, a Romanian start-up that aggregates independent medical service providers and sells preventive medical packages to companies (as benefits for their employees), wants to raise another EUR 800,000 through the crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. In March 2020, the company raised EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]