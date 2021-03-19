First Romanian Real Estate Investment Trust starts trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange

First Romanian Real Estate Investment Trust starts trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange. Star Residence Invest, the first Romanian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on Friday, March 19. The fund was created in 2020 by local real estate developer Impact (IMP), which is also listed on BVB. Later the same year, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]