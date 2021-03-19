Romanian Govt. moves to help coal and power group CE Oltenia before EC’s approval

Romania's Government will help coal and power complex CE Oltenia (CEO) buy the emission certificates it needs by the end of April, before the European Commission completes its in-dept investigation to evaluate whether the state aid complies with the EU regulations, announced the head of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]